Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets for Nov. 26 at Spokane Arena available for $25 for 25 hours only
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 3, 2021
The multiplatinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its Winter Tour back for 2021 to Spokane Arena at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.
This year’s tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” which launched TSO to stardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday concert tradition that has played to more than 17 million fans across the United States.
In commemoration of the three-times-platinum album’s anniversary, TSO will offer concert tickets for $25, plus applicable fees, for 25 hours only from 9 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are available through ticketswest.com.
No password is needed, the offer is valid while supplies last, and this is not valid for previously purchased TSO tickets.
