10 under $10 for Nov. 5-12 – Henry Gee, Ornament and Small Works, GU arts show and ‘Mixology: Remix’

1 Annual Ornament and Small Works Show – 10 a.m. Friday, Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. Opening Friday, Spokane Art School’s annual Ornament and Small Works Show will feature pieces by more than 35 local artists. Most pieces are priced at less than $50. The show will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturdays through December. For more information, visit spokaneartschool.net and call (509) 325-1500. Admission: FREE

2 Zoom Event: Henry Gee – noon Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, hosted via Zoom. Auntie’s Bookstore hosts author Henry Gee as he discusses his book “A (Very) Short History of Life on Earth.” To register, visit auntiesbooks.com. Admission: FREE

3 Thrift Store Kings – 4 p.m. Friday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Rock group Thrift Store Kings performs at Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com. Admission: $5

4 GU New Faculty Show – 4 p.m. Friday, Gonzaga University, Urban Arts Center, 125 S. Stevens St. Gonzaga University hosts an opening reception celebrating works including sculpture, installation, painting and mixed media by new faculty members from Whitworth University, Gonzaga University and Spokane Falls Community College. Masks are required. For more information, visit gonzaga.edu and search “New Faculty Show” and call (509) 313-6686. Admission: FREE

5 “Ti-Ki-Da: A Triple Art Show” – 5 p.m. Friday, New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. New Moon Art Gallery opens an exhibit featuring mixed media by Tim Lord, Kim Long and Dara DeBast. For more information, visit newmoonartgallery.com and call (509) 413-9101. Admission: FREE

6 “Continuous Play” – 4 p.m. Friday, Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main Ave. Saranac Art Projects presents “Remember Last Summer,” featuring collaborative mixed-media works by local printmaking artists Mary Farrell and Reinaldo Gil Zambrano. For more information, visit Saranac Art Projects on Facebook. Admission: FREE

7 “Mixology: Remix” – 5 p.m. Friday, Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Celebrating the opening of Dry Fly’s distilling room, artist Sheila Evans presents a series of small paintings featuring cocktails with antique barware and a small series of absinthe-themed pieces inspired by vintage French posters. For more information, visit sheilaevans.net/mixology-remix. Admission: FREE

8 “3 Minute Mic” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore. Hosted via Zoom by Chris Cook, readers are invited to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

9 Blake Braley – 8 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com or and (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

10 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE