Arts Wrap: Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre announces 2022 season; Trackside Studio’s Coasters Benefit; Joe Feddersen at the MAC

Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre will return to the stage next year with three musicals from July though August. Kicking off the season with “Mamma Mia!” from July 1-10, CdA Summer Theatre will follow with “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” from July 22-31 and close with “Nunsense” from Aug. 12-21.

Organizers also announced that all single and season tickets can now be purchased online. For more information, visit cdasummertheatre.com.

Trackside Studio’s Coasters Benefit

Trackside Studio’s annual Coasters Benefit will kick off with an opening reception at 5 p.m. Friday. The sale, continuing through November, will feature a wide variety of coasters hand decorated and donated by local artists including Joe Tomlinson, Sheila Evans, Patti Osebold, Chris Kelsey, Gina Freuen, Lexi Biggs, Dean Lenz, Megan Martens-Haworth and Maddy Doolen.

This year’s event will benefit River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, a nonprofit dedicated to providing “rescue, rehabilitation, placement and lifelong sanctuary to a variety of species on 65 acres in Northwest Spokane County.” For more information on River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, visit riverswishanimalsanctuary.org and call (509) 951-3650. Face masks are required for all visitors.

If you go: Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St. For more information, visit tracksidestudio.net and call (509) 863-9904.

Joe Feddersen at the MAC

American Indian artist Joe Feddersen will join curator and Nez Perce member Rachel Allen during a talk Saturday to discuss and answer audience questions about his personal collection currently on display at the MAC through Feb. 6.

Titled “Continuous Lines: Selections From the Joe Feddersen Collection,” the exhibit features a wide range of works by fellow Native American artists collected by Feddersen over decades. More than his own ties to each artist, the collection, Feddersen said, is “a glimpse into their voices and vision that describe contemporary Native art across the nation.”

The talk begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit northwestmuseum.org/exhibitions.