Sports >  High school sports

Football roundup: Jakeb Vallance helps Cheney top North Central in nonleague finale

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 4, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Football

Cheney 38, Rogers 8: Jakeb Vallance passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Blackhawks (1-9) beat the Pirates (0-10) in a nonleague game.

Nehemiah Flatt added 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Cheney. Anthony Dearfield scored a touchdown for Rogers.

Ephrata 52, North Central 8 : The Tigers (7-5) beat the Wolfpack (2-5) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable. 

Pullman 28, East Valley (Yakima) 6: The Greyhounds (4-6) beat the visiting Red Devils (2-10) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 56, Wellpinit 18: The Wildcats (7-1) beat Wellpinit (6-4) in a Northeast 1B season finale. Details were unavailable.

Pomeroy 58, Sunnyside Christian 0: Trent Gwinn rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, passed for three more and the Pirates (9-0, 6-0) shut out the visiting Knights (8-2, 5-2), clinching the Southeast 1B league title. Trevin Kimble caught three touchdowns for Pomeroy.

