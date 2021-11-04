Football roundup: Jakeb Vallance helps Cheney top North Central in nonleague finale
UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 4, 2021
Roundup of Thursday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.
Football
Cheney 38, Rogers 8: Jakeb Vallance passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Blackhawks (1-9) beat the Pirates (0-10) in a nonleague game.
Nehemiah Flatt added 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Cheney. Anthony Dearfield scored a touchdown for Rogers.
Ephrata 52, North Central 8 : The Tigers (7-5) beat the Wolfpack (2-5) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Pullman 28, East Valley (Yakima) 6: The Greyhounds (4-6) beat the visiting Red Devils (2-10) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 56, Wellpinit 18: The Wildcats (7-1) beat Wellpinit (6-4) in a Northeast 1B season finale. Details were unavailable.
Pomeroy 58, Sunnyside Christian 0: Trent Gwinn rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, passed for three more and the Pirates (9-0, 6-0) shut out the visiting Knights (8-2, 5-2), clinching the Southeast 1B league title. Trevin Kimble caught three touchdowns for Pomeroy.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.