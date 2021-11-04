Cache Reset
Gonzaga head volleyball coach Diane Nelson announces resignation

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 4, 2021

Gonzaga head volleyball coach Diane Nelson will resign at the end of the year, following six years in the position. (Courtesy/GU Athletics)
By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga head volleyball coach Diane Nelson announced Thursday she will resign at the end of the year after six seasons in the position and a 67-91 record.

The Bulldogs are 7-16 in 2021 with six matches remaining on their schedule. Nelson’s most successful season was her first in 2016 with a 17-11 record, when GU finished fourth in the West Coast Conference. The Zags have not had a winning season since.

“I am so grateful for the family I have at Gonzaga,” Nelson said. “The decision to step down was not taken lightly, but I know it is best for me and my family.”

Nelson was the first alum to serve as head coach of the volleyball program. She played from 1995-98 and is eighth on GU’s all-time list with 95 aces. Nelson’s 67 wins as head coach are fourth most in school history.

The university said it will begin a national coaching search soon.

