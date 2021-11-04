Gonzaga one of three finalists for 2023 standout point guard Jackson Shelstad

Jackson Shelstad, a standout point guard in the 2023 class, has narrowed his list of finalists to Gonzaga, Oregon and UCLA.

Shelstad, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior at West Linn (Oregon) High, is ranked No. 57 by ESPN and No. 68 in 247sports composite ratings. Both outlets rank Shelstad as a four-star recruit. He’s the top recruit in the state of Oregon and 12th nationally among point guards, according to 247sports.

Shelstad’s scholarship offers include Arizona State, Florida, Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech, USC and Stanford, but he tweeted out his three finalists Thursday night.

Shelstad has made unofficial visits to Gonzaga, Oregon and UCLA, and plans on setting up official visits in the near future, according to On3.com.

“Gonzaga reaches out to me every day,” Shelstad told Stockrisers in July. “I have built a strong relationship with them. They think I can fit into their style of play with the way I push the ball and can find my teammates or score. And they like how I can shoot the 3-ball.”

Shelstad was Oregon Class 6A All-State honorable mention as a freshman after averaging 14 points, four steals and three assists. As a sophomore, his averages soared to 31 points and five assists and he was named Three Rivers League player of the year following a COVID-19 shortened season.

Shelstad averaged 19.2 points per game playing for the Oakland Soldiers at the Peach Jam AAU tournament in July.

Shelstad had multiple scholarship offers from Big Sky schools before he played his first game at West Linn High, according to the Oregonian.