News >  Idaho

Post Falls mayor gets third term, but city council incumbents fail to beat challengers

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 4, 2021

By Laurel Demkovich laureld@spokesman.com(509) 416-6260

Post Falls Mayor Ron Jacobson secured a third term Tuesday but will not be joined by the three current city council members.

Jacobson received about 80.6% of the vote, defeating 29-year-old Austin Hildebrand. The three incumbent city council members up for reelection, however, were all defeated.

“We lost three very good council people,” Jacobson said. “I don’t really know the people elected.”

Linda Wilhelm, Alan Wolfe and Steve Anthony all finished behind their challengers.

None of the incumbent candidates filled out candidate surveys sent out by the Kootenai Republican Central Committee, which Jacobson said has big influence.

The committee gets people out to vote, he said.

Kenny Shove defeated current council president Wilhelm, who only received about 35% of Tuesday’s votes. Wilhelm was first elected in 2008.

Shove, born in Coeur d’Alene, is a political newcomer who currently works as a customer relations manager. According to his website, he has also worked with other political campaigns, including during the Texas Legislative session.

Josh Walker defeated Wolfe, who had been elected in 2014. Wolfe only received about 40% of the votes.

According to the central committee’s survey, Walker is a project manager .

Anthony, who was first elected in 2017, was defeated by Nathan Ziegler. Anthony received about 30% of the votes. Ziegler, a former care services coordinator for a nonprofit, was born and raised in Post Falls, according to the central committee’s survey.

Jacobson said he does not have any negative comments toward the new council members, he just doesn’t know them very well.

“I don’t know what to expect,” he said. “I can work with anybody, and I will continue to handle myself in a professional manner.”

Moving into his third term, Jacobson said growth is going to be an issue.

The city will need to continue to ensure its infrastructure is prepared and its master plan is up to date. He said he will continue to work on increasing affordable housing in the city.

“There’s a whole gambit of things we’re going to continue to do,” he said.

Laurel Demkovich's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

