Sue Lane Madsen: Closing the trust gap

The Biden administration is looking for ways to close the tax gap, the difference between taxes owed and taxes paid. But that’s not where the problem starts. It starts with the trust gap.

Tax collectors have historically used force or threats of force or audit. The American system rests on voluntary compliance, which the IRS defines as a system “that relies on individual citizens to report their income freely and voluntarily, calculate their tax liability correctly, and file a tax return on time.”

And when trust is broken, when taxpayers no longer believe the system is fair and government spending is in their best interests, voluntary compliance breaks down. It was a lesson I learned in Africa, on a ranch 28 miles outside of Victoria Falls.

We were the only Americans at the workshop, studying holistic management by day and discussing local politics in the evening over beer and darts. The South Africans were particularly exasperated by their post-apartheid government blocking efforts by white Africans to financially support and mentor a new class of landed Black African commercial farmers. According to the South Africans, the government preferred subsistence farmers. People dependent on government were easier to manipulate, said the cynical South Africans.

They spoke frankly about not paying all taxes owed to an unresponsive government. If national government was wasting money, why shouldn’t they keep it and spend directly on local needs?

Supposedly, raising money to fully pay for HR 5376, misleadingly named the Build Back Better Act, would require more tax enforcement on the rich. Earlier versions of HR 5376 would require banks to report total inflows and outflows from all deposit accounts when the total of all transactions was equal to or greater than $600 cumulative per year.

Welcome to America, where everybody’s rich. At least relative to the rest of the world.

Most of the spending in the BBB Act has nothing to do with “building back” anything, instead creating or expanding programs which increase dependency on government. It’s the same problem identified by the cynical South Africans.

There will always be mistrust of more federal spending by those who place greater value on local government. But the trust gap widens when the IRS announces “under the current proposal, financial accounts with money flowing in and out that totals less than $10,000 annually are not subject to any additional reporting” and then the legislation released for public viewing the next week says otherwise.

When the $600 reporting scheme was first floated, American Banking Association responded in a Sept. 24 letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Kevin McCarthy: “While policymakers insist this provision is aimed at high income earners, it sweeps in almost any American with a bank account. This is bad public policy and should be rejected.”

Speaker Pelosi doubled down on Oct. 12, quoted as saying “Yes. There are concerns that some people have, but if people are breaking the law and not paying their taxes, one way to track them is through the banking measure,” she told reporters. “I think 600 … that’s a negotiation that will go on as to what the amount is, but yes.”

The IRS followed up with an Oct. 19 news release saying it just needed “a bit of additional information” and to hire more agents “trained to pursue tax evasion by sophisticated, upper-income taxpayers.”

Did you know with $600 in your bank account you, too, qualified as a sophisticated, upper-income earner?

Negotiators must have been scrambling behind closed doors. There were announcements of changing the reporting threshold to $10,000 and to exclude both government benefits and W-2 wages from counting towards the cumulative tally.

Ninety-nine business and industry associations signed on to an Oct. 25 letter to President Biden, citing media reports of possibly raising the threshold, saying, “these changes fail to address the reality that any program based on gross annual inflows and outflows will impact Americans from all income levels … a large number of common and totally innocent transactions by individuals and small businesses will be captured by this new regime.”

But when the text of the BBB Act was posted on Oct. 28, there were no exclusions for government benefits. No exclusions for W-2 wages. And the reporting requirement applied when payments “during such calendar year equals or exceeds $600.” Screen shots of page 1,673 are meme’ing their way around social media.

Meanwhile this week, Megan Managan, director of communications and government relations for the Washington Bankers Association, checked with the ABA on Wednesday and was told the IRS Data Reporting proposal has been removed. “The newest version of text for the legislation hasn’t yet been released which is why it’s still showing up in the Oct. 28 version,” Managan said. “Of course, all of this could change, but for now it is not included.” No word on whether this affects the “fully paid for” claims from President Biden.

And now you know what all those people who work for local government, private associations, corporations and unions with the title “government relations” do every day. They read 1,684 pages of legislation to keep an eye on Congress when you can’t.

Contact Sue Lani Madsen at rulingpen@gmail.com.