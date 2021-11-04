Things to do in Spokane Nov. 5-12 – ‘Uncaged: Untold Stories From the Cast of Tiger King,’ ‘The LoweDown’ and Monster Jam

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Soups! Cooking Class – Beverly Smick teaches the basics of her favorite soups, featuring Italian wedding soup, Russian borscht and smoked salmon chowder. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Seattle Black Film Festival: Remix – A celebration event of Black filmmakers and storytellers, with a special screening of short films from the Seattle Black Film Festival. Featuring a Q&A with the SBFF team after the program. Saturday, 6 p.m. Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 209-2383.

Vegan Wine Dinner – A full vegan dinner featuring curried butternut squash and apple soup; charred radicchio salad with smoked mozzarella and sherry vinaigrette; fried “chicken” made from oyster mushrooms with mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy; gnocchi with peas and beets; and roasted pear with warm spices and cognac caramel. Saturday, 7 p.m. Nectar Wine and Beer, 1331 W. Summit Parkway. $59.99. (509) 290-5239.

“Uncaged: Untold Stories From the Cast of Tiger King” – Four cast members of the hit docu-series “Tiger King,” John Reinke, Saff, Joshua Dial and Barbara Fisher, join in moderated conversation to share stories from behind the scenes and about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Doc Antle and more. Moderated by comedian and podcast veteran Todd McComas, the show features a 70-minute discussion with the cast members discussing all things “Tiger King,” including never-before-seen videos, photos and no-hold’s-barred stories. The show will include a live-audience Q&A. Saturday, 7 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $25-$49. (509) 279-7000.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – Each week, chef Steven creates a brunch buffet with a bottomless(ish) mimosa bar. Each date offers service at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit facebook.com/nectarcateringandevents. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99. (509) 869-1572.

Wine Class: The Chill Hastens – Theme wine tasting. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss Scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810 and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Virtual Bladder Pain Information Group – Hosted by Dr. Sarah Hammil and Dr. Linda Partoll of Spokane Urogynecology. Get information about treatment options and coping mechanisms for women with chronic bladder pain. RSVP is required. Call (509) 252-4200 and email spokaneurogyn@spokanesurgery.com to register and receive a Zoom link. Open to the public. Monday, 5:30 p.m. Free.

Poverty in Communities of Color – Spokane NAACP President Kiantha Duncan discusses the structural reasons why poverty is experienced in communities of color. Tuesday, Noon-1 p.m. Free. (509) 355-3477.

American Democracy’s Indigenous Roots and Future – Storyteller Fern Renville shares mythic and personal stories that reframe and highlight Indigenous female power and leadership in America. Funded by Humanities Washington. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event/5581270. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free. (509) 444-5300.

“The LoweDown” – Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe gives the “LoweDown” on the Masterworks series complete with visuals, insight from an orchestra musician and a Q&A session. Thursday, noon-1 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 456-3931.

Monster Jam – Featuring Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson, Max-D driven by Colton Eichelberger, Scooby-Doo driven by Linsey Read, El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro, Wrecking Machine driven by Jeff Souza, Jurassic Attack driven by Dave Olfert, Jailbird driven by Kaylyn Migues and Extreme Attitude driven by Travis Mowery. Nov. 12, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 and 7 p.m. and Nov. 14, 1 p.m. For tickets, pit passes or more information, visit monsterjam.com. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $20-$72. (800) 325-7328.