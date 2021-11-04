Volleyball roundup: Shadle Park, East Valley cruise to wins; Colfax sweeps LRS in 2B district title match

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 3, West Valley 0: Teagan Webster had 40 assists, 13 digs, six kills and one ace and the Highlanders (10-5, 9-1) beat the visiting Eagles (8-8, 5-5) 25-16, 25-12, 25-22. Chloe and Abbey Flerchinger had 11 kills apiece for Shadle.

East Valley 3, Rogers 0: Sydney Joy had seven kills, eight aces and six digs and the Knights (5-11, 3-7) beat the visiting Pirates (2-12, 0-10) 25-15, 25-11, 25-16. Izzi Downing added seven kills and six blocks for East Valley.

District 7 2B

Colfax 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: The Bulldogs (17-0) swept the Broncos (9-5) 25-12, 25-17, 25-17 in the district championship match at Liberty HS.

Both teams qualified for state.

Liberty 3, Chewelah 0: The Lancers (10-6) beat the Cougars (7-6) 25-11, 30-28, 25-17 in the district third-place match to earn a berth to state.

Liberty swept Asotin while Chewelah knocked off Upper Columbia in loser-out matches earlier in the day.

District 7 1B

Odessa 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0: Emily Scrupps had 11 kills, Melloney Deife had 31 assists and the Tigers (21-5) beat the visiting Warriors (9-6) 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 in a semifinal.

Odessa advances to the district title match on Saturday, while ACH faces Republic in a loser-out.

Odessa swept Curlew in a first-round match earlier in the day, while ACH swept Northport.

Northport 3, Curlew 1: Elizabeth Young had 11 kills, Belle Stark had nine aces and the Mustangs (15-1) beat the Cougars (3-10) 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 in a loser-out at Odessa HS.

District 9 1B

Oakesdale 3, Pomeroy 0: Gianna Anderson had 15 kills, 10 digs and three blocks and the Tigers (15-0) swept the Pirates (4-7) 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 in a semifinal match. Samantha Holling added 21 assists for Oakesdale. Keely Maves recorded eight kills and two aces for Pomeroy.

Oakesdale will face St. John Endicott-Lacrosse on Saturday for the district championship.