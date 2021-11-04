The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Volleyball roundup: Shadle Park, East Valley cruise to wins; Colfax sweeps LRS in 2B district title match

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 4, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. 

Volleyball

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 3, West Valley 0: Teagan Webster had 40 assists, 13 digs, six kills and one ace and the Highlanders (10-5, 9-1) beat the visiting Eagles (8-8, 5-5) 25-16, 25-12, 25-22. Chloe and Abbey Flerchinger had 11 kills apiece for Shadle. 

East Valley 3, Rogers 0: Sydney Joy had seven kills, eight aces and six digs and the Knights (5-11, 3-7) beat the visiting Pirates (2-12, 0-10) 25-15, 25-11, 25-16. Izzi Downing added seven kills and six blocks for East Valley.

District 7 2B

Colfax 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: The Bulldogs (17-0) swept the Broncos (9-5) 25-12, 25-17, 25-17 in the district championship match at Liberty HS.

Both teams qualified for state. 

Liberty 3, Chewelah 0: The Lancers (10-6) beat the Cougars (7-6) 25-11, 30-28, 25-17 in the district third-place match to earn a berth to state.

Liberty swept Asotin while Chewelah knocked off Upper Columbia in loser-out matches earlier in the day.

District 7 1B

Odessa 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0: Emily Scrupps had 11 kills, Melloney Deife had 31 assists and the Tigers (21-5) beat the visiting Warriors (9-6) 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 in a semifinal. 

Odessa advances to the district title match on Saturday, while ACH faces Republic in a loser-out.

Odessa swept Curlew in a first-round match earlier in the day, while ACH swept Northport.

Northport 3, Curlew 1: Elizabeth Young had 11 kills, Belle Stark had nine aces and the Mustangs (15-1) beat the Cougars (3-10) 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 in a loser-out at Odessa HS.

District 9 1B

Oakesdale 3, Pomeroy 0: Gianna Anderson had 15 kills, 10 digs and three blocks and the Tigers (15-0) swept the Pirates (4-7) 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 in a semifinal match. Samantha Holling added 21 assists for Oakesdale. Keely Maves recorded eight kills and two aces for Pomeroy.

Oakesdale will face St. John Endicott-Lacrosse on Saturday for the district championship.

