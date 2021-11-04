What’s Worth Watching: ‘The French Dispatch,’ ‘Army of Thieves,’ ‘The Harder They Fall’ and ‘Last Night in Soho’

In “The French Dispatch” (2021), as a group of ex-patriot journalists at “an outpost of an American newspaper” works to complete the titular publication’s final edition, their stories come to life. Set in a fictional 20th century French city, director Wes Anderson’s latest film stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

‘Army of Thieves’ (2021)

This comedy-heist prequel to “Army of the Dead” shows us Ludwig Dieter, the later film’s eccentric safe-cracker, during his beginnings as a bank teller in Potsdam. Dieter’s life changes forever when a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) recruits him to help crack three legendary safes across Europe, all owned by the “infamous billionaire,” Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), also featured in “Army of the Dead.”

In other words, suddenly plucked from his ordinary, law-abiding life in Potsdam, Dieter finds himself in the middle of several international bank heists.

Starring and directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, this film tells the story I really wanted to hear the whole time I was watching “Army of the Dead” back in May. “Sure, sure, zombie apocalypse … but what about this eccentric safe-cracker?” “Army of Thieves” is available on Netflix.

‘The Harder They Fall’ (2021)

Hellbent on revenge, Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) rallies a posse of outlaws to capture his nemesis, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), pending his release from prison. Also starring Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Regina King, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler and Damon Wayans Jr., “The Harder They Fall” is available on Netflix and in theaters.

‘Last Night in Soho’ (2021)

Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer (Thomasin McKenzie), moves to London in search of opportunity. Nostalgic for the 1960s, Eloise has dreamed of living in London all her life. But settling into modern-day London, her dreams become nightmares.

Every night, Eloise finds herself walking through visions of a young woman (Anya Taylor-Joy) living a parallel life in another time – a young singer named Sandie, making her way in 1960s-era New York. The line between the two begins to blur until Eloise discovers proof of Sandie’s existence, her past life in New York and the hidden, bloody end to which it came. Directed by Edgar Wright, “Last Night in Soho” is available only in theaters.