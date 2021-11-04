Whitworth to face NWC’s top rushing offense when hosting Pacific Saturday

Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Whitworth will take the field at the Pine Bowl for the last regular season home game of the year against Pacific University Saturday.

The Pirates (7-1, 4-1 NWC) have not lost to the Boxers (4-3, 3-2) since 2014 and enter Saturday’s game on a three-game win streak, after losing their only game of the season to Linfield on Oct. 9.

Whitworth is coming off a crushing win over Puget Sound, where quarterback Jaedyn Prewitt threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Pacific came away with a big win of its own, routing Lewis and Clark College 42-19 behind running back Joshua Harris’ 133 yards and three scores.

Harris is the NWC’s second leading rusher (825 yards) and is first in touchdowns (12).

While the Whitworth defense has allowed the second least points allowed in the conference, it is susceptible to the run, allowing 160.1 yards a game and will face the NWC’s top rushing offense in Pacific.

The Boxer’s offense is second NWC scoring offense with 36.9 points a game, with Whitworth close behind at 35.3.

Kickoff is at noon and can be streamed at whitworthpirates.com