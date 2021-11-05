100 years ago in Spokane: A baby kangaroo the size of a bunny, the first born in the city, hopped out of his mom’s pouch for the first time

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The first kangaroo born in Spokane made his debut at the Manito Park Zoo.

No one was quite certain when the cute little fellow had been born. For months, visitors had reported seeing “a tiny nose peeping over the edge of the generous pocket which the mother carries.”

Finally, the little kangaroo made his first venture outside of his mother’s pouch.

“One of the park men saw the baby hopping about the ground the other day,” the park foreman said. “It was no larger than a small cottontail rabbit, and was very timid. At the approach of the attendant, it jumped rapidly on its hind feet to its mother, then jumped up against her breast and vanished in her pocket.”

From the court beat: Frank Williams, being tried in Judge Stocker’s courtroom on a petty larceny charge, was asked if he had ever been in trouble before.

Williams said yes, once he was fined $22.50 for disorderly conduct.

Anything else?

“Two years in Walla Walla for bootlegging.”

Anything else?

“Yes, I did a little time in San Quentin.”

(Sigh.) Anything else?

“Well, yes, I was hung once.”

That certainly got the attention of the courtroom.

When asked to explain, Williams said that two years ago, Judge Stocker “hung” a girl on him at the courthouse, “and she’s still my wife.”

“The hanging was over in ten minutes,” said Williams, apparently with a straight face.

A bemused Judge Stocker found Williams not guilty.