Bon appetit: Gonzaga basketball players share their favorite foods

By Don Chareunsy The Spokesman-Review

Wheaties has been a longtime breakfast of champions, but for Gonzaga’s current top-tier men’s and women’s basketball players, meals extend beyond mornings.

The following players answered questions during a photo shoot Oct. 28 on campus:

Andrew Nembhard

Favorite food: My favorite food is Jamaican food – rice and peas and jerk chicken.

Guilty pleasure food: Ice cream, for sure – Oreo ice cream.

Go-to food after a practice or game: Chicken, steak, mashed potatoes and Caesar salad are probably my go-tos.

Favorite family recipe: One hundred percent, my mom makes these chocolate chip cookies. They are elite, and everyone in the family always asks for the recipe. They just taste so good.

Bree Salenbien

Favorite food: My favorite food is my mom’s cheesy potatoes, and I like traditional cheese pizza.

Guilty pleasure food: Funnel cakes when fair time comes around.

Go-to food after a practice or game: We have these protein packs with cheese and nuts, and chocolate milk.

Favorite family recipe: My grandma’s goulash.

Drew Timme

Favorite food: I like burgers, barbecue wings, cheese sticks – those are pretty scrumptious.

Guilty pleasure food: My guilty pleasure is a root beer float. I don’t eat a lot of desserts or drink much soda, so it’s two in one.

Go-to food after a practice or game: I eat based on my mood – I’m a moody eater – so whatever I’m feeling that day. It’s been Chinese food lately, and when I’m back at home, it’s Tex-Mex. It’s just so tasty.

Favorite family recipe: My mom makes Buffalo chicken dip. It’s one of my favorite things. And my aunt makes banana pudding – it’s the best I’ve ever had.

Hunter Sallis

Favorite food: My favorite food is pizza. Growing up, I’ve been a pizza fanatic – hamburger pizza, to be exact.

Guilty pleasure food: Fast food from a chain that I can’t say!

Go-to food after a practice or game: From the team meal that’s served to us, our chicken and rice with a little hot sauce.

Favorite family recipe: I love my mom’s nachos. She made them once for my birthday, and now they’re a tradition. They’re special because it’s my birthday.

Melody Kempton

Favorite food: I love steak. Steak, salad, potatoes, honestly, I make them all the time. Bread of any sort – I probably eat bread with every single meal.

Guilty pleasure food: Either pie or cookie dough. It’s not frequent, but when I have a pie, I will finish an entire pie in less than three days. Cookie dough, I always have it in my fridge, and whenever I want something sweet, that is what I’m going for.

Go-to food after a practice or game: I always want something heavy, so pasta – fettuccine alfredo, spaghetti, anything I can eat a lot of to get full. I really love chicken and, again, steak. If it’s an option, I’m going to take it.

Favorite family recipe: I have so many! But we’ll go with my grandma on my dad’s side, she made a homemade spaghetti. You bake it for 24 hours overnight, and the sauce just slow bakes in the oven. It’s one of my favorite recipes because you can smell it in the house all day.

Spokesman-Review Features Editor Don Chareunsy is a Gonzaga University graduate.