Football roundup: Cameron Kitchens leads Richland over Central Valley in District 8 4A crossover

Roundup of Friday’s high school football from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

District 8 4A

Richland 21, Central Valley 10: Cameron Kitchens tossed two touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter and the Bombers (8-2) beat the visiting Bears (7-3) in a crossover.

Luke Abshire ran for a short touchdown and Aiden Labrosse added a field goal for Central Valley.

Nonleague

Hermiston 44, Ridgeline 7: Chase Elliot threw three touchdown passes and caught another and the Bulldogs (3-7) beat the visiting Falcons (1-9). Ridgeline’s Nate Goode scored on a 9-yard pass from Tanner Smith.

Ferris 20, Walla Walla 0: The visiting Saxons (4-5) shut out the Blue Devils (3-7).

District 6/7 1A crossover

Lakeside 28, Cashmere 0: Sadahiro Patterson rushed eight times for 172 yards with a touchdown and the Eagles (10-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (5-6) to earn a bid to state.

Dawson Tobeck scored on a 1-yard pass and 4-yard run for Lakeside.

Riverside 58, Chelan 13: Silas Ng had 17 carries for 236 yards with three touchdowns and the Rams (9-1) beat the visiting Mountain Goats (4-4). Jake Gaffaney had 12 carries for 182 yards for Riverside.

Freeman 39, Cascade 14: The visiting Scotties (8-2) beat the Kodiaks (4-5) in Leavenworth to qualify for state.

Omak 33, Newport 28: The Pioneers (7-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (6-5). Omak clinched a state berth.

District 6/7 2B crossover

Davenport 24, Lake Roosevelt 13: Sam Schneider carried 10 times for 150 yards, added 14 tackles with an interception and the Gorillas (9-1) beat the visiting Raiders (4-5). Davenport advances to state and will host a game next week.

Brewster 41, Liberty 6: The Bears (4-5) beat the Lancers (5-3) to clinch a state berth.

Idaho

Eagle 23, Coeur d’Alene 14: Isaiah Griffin scored on a 22-yard TD pass from Brayden Bengston in the second half, but the Vikings (6-3) lost to the Mustangs (9-2) in a 5A State quarterfinal.

Sandpoint 21, Shelley 14: Parker Pettit scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter for the go-ahead score and the top-seeded Bulldogs (7-2) beat the visiting Russets (7-4) in a 4A State quarterfinal.

Sandpoint will host No. 5 seed Blackfoot in a semifinal next week.

Gooding 28, Timberlake 21: Tayten Gillette rushed for 129 yards and one touchdown and the Senators (9-0) beat the visiting Tigers (6-3) in a 3A State quarterfinal.

Timberlake’s James Billingsley ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns.