CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

News >  Health

Unvaccinated Washington residents still much more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 5, 2021

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

Your risk of testing positive for COVID-19 or being hospitalized with the virus is still much higher without vaccination, updated data from the Department of Health show.

Unvaccinated 12- to 64-year-olds are five times more likely to get COVID-19 than their vaccinated counterparts.

Vaccines are vital for avoiding a trip to the hospital as well. In 35- to 64-year-olds, unvaccinated people are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus than the vaccinated.

Similarly, unvaccinated 12- to 34-year-olds are 13 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus than fully vaccinated people in this age group.

Vaccine appointments in Spokane County for children ages 5 to 11 appeared to fill up quickly this week, and statewide health officials have asked families to be patient as providers continue to receive doses into early next week.

The Spokane Regional Health District, as well as local pharmacies and health care providers, plan to offer more clinics and opportunities for children to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

To find doses, visit the state’s vaccine locator, and be sure to filter for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine or call (833) VAX-HELP.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 179 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

There have been 997 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 103 people hospitalized with the virus in the county.

The Panhandle Health District reported 220 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

There are still 1,356 backlogged cases at the district.

There are 112 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

