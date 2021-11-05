Whitworth volleyball completes unbeaten conference schedule for first time in school history

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Whitworth volleyball finished the season unbeaten in the Northwest Conference for the first time in school history with a 3-1 win over Lewis and Clark at the Whitworth Fieldhouse on Friday.

The Pirates (20-2, 14-0 NWC) are the first unbeatten NWC champion since Pacific Lutheran in 2009, topping the Pioneers (6-12, 4-8) 25-15, 25-21, 21-25 and 25-19. Saylor Anderson had 28 assists with five aces, while Madison Lee and Kaity Barr added 12 kills apiece.

Whitworth had already clinched the NWC Championship entering the match and goes into the Division III tournament on a 16-game win streak.

The 64-team tournament will be held in St. Louis from Nov. 12-18. The selection show will be broadcast on ncaa.com on Nov. 8 at 12:30 p.m.