This column reflects the opinion of the writer.

Opinion > Column

100 years ago in North Idaho: A well near Lake Coeur d’Alene was rich with … fermented corn mash?

The county sheriff raided a ranch near Windy Bay on Lake Coeur d’Alene and discovered “one of the most unique outfits” he had ever seen.

While searching the ranch, he and the deputies found a “camouflaged dugout” concealing a well. The well appeared to be a normal water well, complete with bucket, rope and pulley.

But when deputies lowered the bucket and pulled it back up, it was filled with “pure corn mash in a state of fermentation.”

In fact, the well contained fermenting corn mash to the depth of 7 feet.

The deputies also found a perfectly equipped 45-gallon copper still and two oil stoves. Two ranchers were arrested and arraigned for bootlegging.

From the football beat: The Washington State College Cougars were nearly upset by the University of Oregon and had to settle for a 7-7 tie.

“Oregon’s unexpected offensive strength came as a surprise and in the final quarter Oregon outplayed the Cougars,” a correspondent from Pullman reported. “Short snappy passes and terrific line bucks enabled the visitors to stave off defeat in the final minute of play.”

From the teen beat: Society columnist Hannah Hinsdale reported that downtrodden parents had discovered a new slogan to use when their teens begged to take the car: “You may drive a car when you can buy one yourself.”

She said if more parents adopted that slogan, “the lives and reputations of the younger set would be much safer.”

