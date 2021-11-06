Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Deny, deny, deny

Are you having trouble denying reality and believing the truth? Well, we can help you with your denial. We are promoting a 12-step program just for you for only $200 per step.

When you complete our course, you’ll be able to believe those things that are completely false and deny things that ring with truth.

For example, you will be able to believe the “Big Lie” that Trump won the presidential election. You’ll be able to easily deny that we are in a climate crisis. Furthermore, you will deny that we are suffering a COVID pandemic and that you don’t need vaccinations nor need to wear a mask in crowded situations.

Incidentally, we will help you ignore “Darwin’s Revenge,” where polls show that more Republicans are getting infected and dying from COVID than are Democrats.

Finally, you’ll be able to deny others their right to liberty by being so self-centered that you can spread your virus freely.

So please sign up for our program that uses the latest methods of subliminal shock therapy, monoclonal brain intervention, and hydroxychloroquine frontal-lobe wash.

Philip A. Deutchman

Emeritus Professor of Physics

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430