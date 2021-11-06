Deny, deny, deny

Are you having trouble denying reality and believing the truth? Well, we can help you with your denial. We are promoting a 12-step program just for you for only $200 per step.

When you complete our course, you’ll be able to believe those things that are completely false and deny things that ring with truth.

For example, you will be able to believe the “Big Lie” that Trump won the presidential election. You’ll be able to easily deny that we are in a climate crisis. Furthermore, you will deny that we are suffering a COVID pandemic and that you don’t need vaccinations nor need to wear a mask in crowded situations.

Incidentally, we will help you ignore “Darwin’s Revenge,” where polls show that more Republicans are getting infected and dying from COVID than are Democrats.

Finally, you’ll be able to deny others their right to liberty by being so self-centered that you can spread your virus freely.

So please sign up for our program that uses the latest methods of subliminal shock therapy, monoclonal brain intervention, and hydroxychloroquine frontal-lobe wash.

Philip A. Deutchman

Emeritus Professor of Physics