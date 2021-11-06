District roundup: Cheney girls soccer earns bid to state; Mead, Mt. Spokane to meet in 3A volleyball final

Roundup of Saturday’s high school girls soccer and volleyball district playoffs.

Girls soccer

Kamiakin 4, Central Valley 1: Kate Christian had three goals and the Braves (17-3) beat the visiting Bears (11-7) in the District 8 4A third-place game. Zoe Crockett scored for CV.

Cheney 2, Mead 0: Grace Grumbly and Ellie Fisk scored one goal apiece and the visiting Blackhawks (10-8) shut out the Panthers (11-7) in the District 8 3A third-place game to advance to state.

Reardan 2, Brewster 1: Noelle Raczykowski scored two goals and Reardan (6-6-1) beat the Bears (6-8) in a District 6/7 2B crossover. Reardan, in the program’s second year, qualified for the 12-team state tournament.

Volleyball

District 8 4ACentral Valley 3, Chiawana 0: Alyssa Fotheringham had seven kills with three aces and the Bears (7-8) swept the visiting Riverhawks (10-7) 20-28, 25-16, 25-22 in a first-round match. Central Valley faces Kamiakin in a semifinal on Saturday.

Richland 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Abby Graves had 13 kills but the Tigers (7-10) fell to the Bombers (12-5) 27-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16 in a first-round match. LC plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

District 8 3A

Mead 3, Kennewick 1: Emily Hutchinson had 17 kills, Brielle Wilson had four aces and the Panthers (15-2) beat the visiting Lions (12-6) 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18 in a semifinal. Mead faces Mt. Spokane in the district title match on Nov. 13.

Mt. Spokane 3, Walla Walla 0: Teila Allen had 17 kills, and the visiting Wildcats (16-1) beat the Blue Devils (13-4) 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 in a semifinal. Leilani Ama added 25 assists for Mt. Spokane.

North Central 3, Ferris 0: Kelsie Delp had 14 kills, Brenna Houk and Rishae Ruiz had 14 assists and the Wolfpack (11-5) beat the visiting Saxons (5-12) 26-24, 25-21, 25-16 in a loser-out. NC plays Walla Walla in a loser-out next week.

Ridgeline 3, Hermiston 1: The Falcons (8-7) beat the Bulldogs (5-15) in a loser-out. Ridgeline plays Kennewick in a loser-out next week.

District 6/7 1A crossovers

Lakeside 3, Cashmere 0: Jessica Stires had 14 kills and the Eagles (17-2) swept the visiting Bulldogs (9-4) 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 to advance to state. Jade Christianson notched 25 assists for Lakeside.

Chelan 3, Colville 0: The Mountain Goats (14-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (8-11) to earn a bid to state.

District 7 1B

Odessa 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 0: Hayden Schuh had eight kills with eight digs and the Tigers (22-5) beat the Wildcats (10-7) 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 in the championship match. Melloney Deife had 29 assists with three aces for Odessa. Both teams qualified for state.

Springdale 3, Republic 0: The Chargers (20-5) swept the Tigers (12-3) in the third-place match. Both teams qualified for state.

District 9 1B

Oakesdale 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 1: Gianna Anderson had 19 kills, seven aces and 23 digs and the Nighthawks (16-0) beat the visiting Eagles (13-3) in the championship match. Both teams advance to state.