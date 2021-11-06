Football roundup: Mead leads in third quarter, falls to No. 2 Yelm
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 6, 2021
From staff reportsBy Dave Nichols
Roundup of Saturday’s high school football playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Washington
Yelm 37, Mead 21: Ben Platt scored two touchdowns and the Tornados (9-0) beat the Panthers (3-6) to qualify for the final 16 of State 3A. Mead led 14-12 in the third quarter. The Panthers scored two defensive touchdowns in the effort.
Kamiakin 48, Lewis and Clark 3: The Braves (10-0) beat the visiting Tigers (4-7) in an elimination game.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 41, Manson 0: The Broncos (9-0) beat the Trojans (4-6) in a District 6/7 2B crossover.
Okanogan 59, Northwest Christian 0: The Bulldogs (10-0) blanked the Crusaders (6-4) in a District 6/7 2B crossover.
Idaho
Carey 60, Mullan 14: The Panthers (10-0) beat the Tigers (7-2) in an Idaho 1ADII state quarterfinal.
