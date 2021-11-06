The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Football roundup: Mead leads in third quarter, falls to No. 2 Yelm

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 6, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reportsBy Dave Nichols

Roundup of Saturday’s high school football playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Washington

Yelm 37, Mead 21: Ben Platt scored two touchdowns and the Tornados (9-0) beat the Panthers (3-6) to qualify for the final 16 of State 3A. Mead led 14-12 in the third quarter. The Panthers scored two defensive touchdowns in the effort.

Kamiakin 48, Lewis and Clark 3: The Braves (10-0) beat the visiting Tigers (4-7) in an elimination game.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 41, Manson 0: The Broncos (9-0) beat the Trojans (4-6) in a District 6/7 2B crossover.

Okanogan 59, Northwest Christian 0: The Bulldogs (10-0) blanked the Crusaders (6-4) in a District 6/7 2B crossover.

Idaho

Carey 60, Mullan 14: The Panthers (10-0) beat the Tigers (7-2) in an Idaho 1ADII state quarterfinal.

