Jim Hayford placed on administrative leave from Seattle University following alleged use of racial slur

Associated Press

SEATTLE – Seattle University has placed basketball coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave.

Hayford, who coached at Whitworth from 2001-11 and Eastern Washington from 2011-17, was placed on leave Friday, Seattle athletic director Shaney Fink said in a statement Saturday, adding that the department will have no further comment.

Citing unidentified sources, Stadium reported a Seattle player alleged Hayford used a racial slur twice during a scrimmage Thursday. The report stated Hayford apologized Friday, but the majority of players were refusing to play for him.

Hayford has been at Seattle the previous four seasons. Prior to that, he won five Northwest Conference championships at Whitworth with a 217-57 record and made a 2015 NCAA Tournament appearance with EWU.

Associate head coach Chris Victor has been named interim head coach for the Redhawks. Victor is in his fifth year with the program.