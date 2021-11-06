Pack your Manolos: Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment is going up for rent on Airbnb

By Natalie B. Compton Washington Post

Airbnb dropped some big news for “Sex and the City” fans. No, not Big news.

For two nights only, the company is listing an apartment staged to look like Carrie Bradshaw’s fictional brownstone for just $23 a night, a nod to the show’s 23-year history. (With taxes and fees, the stay will actually cost $26.22, a price so low even a sex columnist for a local newspaper could afford it. Being able to afford to live there … that’s another story.)

To promote HBO Max’s 10-episode reboot of “SATC,” which premieres in December, Airbnb is listing the Upper East Side property Friday and Saturday for two one-night stays. Booking opens noon Monday for up to two guests at a time.

Sarah Jessica Parker will show up to reprise her starring role – remotely, anyway. The actress will virtually greet the visitors at check-in time to welcome them for a special experience that comes with perks that’ll make fans say “alrighty!”

Renters can drink complimentary cosmopolitans or pretend to be late on their column deadline and fiddle with Carrie’s laptop. The apartment is outfitted with a cordless phone from the 2000s for you to screen your calls and a leather armchair reminiscent of Aidan’s rustic style.

The perk with the most zsa zsa zsu has to be Carrie’s iconic blue walk-in closet. (You know, the one she had to clean out so Aidan could keep hoarding his five almost-empty Speed Stick deodorants?)

Guests will be treated to a styling session and photo shoot, and they can try on favorite outfits from the show such as the Patricia Field tutu from the opening credits. Other looks in the promo photos include “the naked dress,” a pair of SJP Collection mismatched stilettos and the red cowboy hat Carrie wore during her beach party run-in with Big and Natasha.

“I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time,” Parker said in an Airbnb news release.

People who reserve a stay are responsible for paying their way to and from New York City. If the coronavirus situation changes and it becomes necessary to cancel the reservations, Airbnb says it will offer the guests a $1,000 Airbnb travel credit.

The special stay, a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, isn’t the first headline-grabbing promotion from Airbnb. Previous highlights include the house from the horror movie “Scream,” a “Bearbnb” inspired by Disney’s Winnie the Pooh and a bedroom in the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion in Los Angeles.