ATF agent wounded in West Spokane Motel 6 shooting has been released from hospital

The ATF agent who was shot during an operation Friday in a Motel 6 parking lot west of downtown Spokane was released from the hospital, said Jason Chudy, public information officer for ATF in Seattle.

An exchange of gunfire between ATF personnel and at least one suspect left the agent and a suspect with gunshot wounds, according to the Spokane Police Department. They were taken to local hospitals.

Chudy said he did not know the condition of the suspect who was hospitalized and that he could not reveal that information anyway. The agent has not been identified.

Police officers, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detectives and additional law enforcement personnel from surrounding jurisdictions converged on the motel off the Sunset Highway to assist the wounded agent and contain the scene, police said.

Two other suspects fled the area. Police said its SWAT and K-9 teams were unable to locate the suspects.

After police cordoned off the area surrounding the motel Friday, there were no law enforcement, caution tape or any signs of a crime scene Saturday afternoon.

A Motel 6 employee said staff could not talk to the media.

David Herzog, Assistant U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, declined to comment on behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Saturday.

Public affairs from the FBI’s Seattle field office said in an email that the agency is working with its partners to determine what happened .