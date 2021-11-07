100 years ago in Spokane: A ‘weary mother’ left 5-week-old Baby Leona for a Salvation Army leader with clothes, milk and a plea

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Adjutant Barnes of the Salvation Army walked out of the evening services at the organization’s hall on Browne Street and found a surprise in his car: “A big, fat, blue-eyed baby girl.”

Attached to the baby’s clothes was a note that read, “Salvation Army, please be good to my baby. She is 5 weeks old and her name is Leona Young. I will pay every month for her keep. I cannot work with her, as there are other children. Tell her God loves her and tell her of Jesus. Signed, A Weary Mother.”

The baby was wrapped in warm clothing. Another suitcase full of “warm, although not elaborate,” clothing was also in the car, along with a bottle of milk.

The adjutant took the baby to the Salvation Army home in north Spokane. Little Leona was being cared for by matron True Earle.

Officers of the home said they would be glad to care for the baby if the mother was unable to, but they entreated the anonymous mother to visit her baby at the home.

From the dance beat: Police broke up a “dance orgy,” reminiscent of the wide-open festivities of pioneer Spokane, at the Canton Chinese Noodle Cafe.

“I’ve seen the rough dances of the old days,” a detective said. “But I never saw anything that equaled last night’s affair.”

The Chronicle did not describe exactly what a “rough dance” consisted of. It was apparently pretty wild, since the proprietor was arrested on a charge of running a “disorderly house.”