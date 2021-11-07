Family Calendar Nov. 8-15 – cranberry science, Imaginarium, Sketchbook Club and Minecraft

Online Pajama Story Time – Featuring picture books with interactive elements. Open to children ages 1-5 and their guardians. Register at bit.ly/2EePWBa. Monday, 10:30-11 a.m. Presented by Spark Central. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

VolunTeen Council – For teens who want to volunteer for the Coeur d’Alene Library and community to meet and learn more about opportunities. Hosted on Discord. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Monday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Imaginarium: Creative Play for Toddlers – Discover ways to play together and spark your child’s mental, social and emotional growth. Meet other families, eat a healthy snack and get creative in a relaxed and supportive environment. For ages 1-5. Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Sketchbook Club – A program for teens to chat with other teens as they draw, with a monthly contest through Instagram. Hosted in-person and on Discord. Join the Teen Discord Server by applying at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Cranberry Science – Learn about the history, uses and science of cranberries using stories, videos and hands-on activities. Open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. and Friday, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Teen Write-In – A Discord group for teens participating in NaNoWriMo to support one another and share ideas. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom every Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays Storytime – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Digital Art Club – Learn about digital design using programs like Photoshop, Procreate and Illustrator. No prior experience required. Tools provided. Open to children in fourth through eighth grades. Wednesday, 3-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 3-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons – Play Dungeons and Dragons on Discord. For children ages 13-19. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Monster Jam – Featuring Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson; Max-D driven by Colton Eichelberger; Scooby-Doo driven by Linsey Read; El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro; Wrecking Machine driven by Jeff Souza; Jurassic Attack driven by Dave Olfert; Jailbird driven by Kaylyn Migues; and Extreme Attitude driven by Travis Mowery. Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. For tickets, pit passes or more information, visit monsterjam.com. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $20-72. (800) 325-7328.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Friday, 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3:15-5:15 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

eSports Club – Team up with other teens while playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Program is available online via Discord or in-person. Open to children ages 13-19. Register at cdalibrary.org. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

First Chapter Fridays – Miss Mandi reads the first chapter of a book and discusses the latest additions at the Coeur d’Alene Library. Friday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

An Evening of Music Therapy: Connecting Heart with Mind – Music therapists Judith Pinkerton and Jacquelyn Claxton demonstrate how music can be used within therapeutic relationships to reduce anxiety, depression, grief and anger, as well as support motor and speech skills in children. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene, 627 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 901-8190.

Inland NW Toy Show Classic – Buy, sell or trade vintage, new and collectible toys. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $5 general admission; free children ages 12 and younger. (509) 990-4325.

Paint Spokane – Take iconic animals and landmarks from Spokane and turn them into a painting. Tools provided to continue painting at home. Open to all experience levels. Register at spark-central.org/events/paintspokane1113. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Sunday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

The Inklings: Teen Writers’ Group – Get feedback on writing and create new work using a variety of writing prompts. Hosted by EWU MFA student Connor Dahlin. Snacks provided. Open to children in eighth through 12th grades. Nov. 15, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.