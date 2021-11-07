NFL Locals: Cooper Kupp piles up 11 catches in loss to Titans on Sunday Night Football
UPDATED: Sun., Nov. 7, 2021
Cooper Kupp added to his league-leading receiving numbers Sunday, but it didn’t amount to a win.
The former Eastern Washington star made 11 catches for 95 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in a 28-16 home loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Elijhaa Penny (Idaho) had five carries for 35 yards for the host New York Giants in a 23-16 win over Las Vegas.
New England receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) caught three passes for 34 yards in a 24-6 win at Carolina.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu (Washington State) had a fumble recovery and two tackles for the Panthers.
Arizona safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) had six tackles in a 31-17 win at San Francisco.
Linebacker Samson Ebukam (EWU) made two tackles for the 49ers.
Kaden Elliss (UI) had three tackles for New Orleans in a 27-25 home loss to Atlanta.
Indianapolis’ Dezmon Patmon (WSU) reeled in a 7-yard catch – the second-year wide receiver’s first of his career – to set up a field goal in the fourth quarter of a 45-30 home win over the New York Jets.
Taiwan Jones (EWU) recorded a tackle on special teams for Buffalo in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville.
