West Central chimney fire sends one to hospital with burns Friday night
UPDATED: Sun., Nov. 7, 2021
A fire that spread from a chimney in the West Central neighborhood on Friday night sent one person to the hospital with burns, according to the Spokane Fire Department.
The house fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Dean Avenue, according to a news release. Smoke was coming out of the front door when firefighters arrived.
Two people inside were removed from the building as firefighters extinguished the fire. Burning trash inside the home’s fireplace had ignited nearby material, according to the news release. The fire is believed to be accidental.
One person was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital for burn treatment, according to the fire department.
The Spokane Fire Department reminded those using fireplaces to have them inspected and cleaned as the temperatures turn colder. Use a fire screen, don’t leave burning fires unattended and install smoke alarms for safety.
