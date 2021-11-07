Whitworth wins second-straight to open season, top Redlands 74-68 in Tip Off Classic

From staff reports

Jordan Lester led four Whitworth players in double figures with 14 points, and the Pirates held off Redlands for a 74-68 win in the Tip Off Classic at the Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

Whitworth improved to 2-0. The visiting Bulldogs were playing their season opener.

A Lester jumper gave the Pirates a 64-54 advantage with 7 1/2 minutes left in the game, but Redlands reeled off the next eight points to climb within 64-62 on a Justice Marmara layin.

Darne Duckett’s layup for Redlands tied the game at 68-all with 2:50 remaining. The Pirates regained the lead on Rowan Anderson’s bucket, and Lester split a pair of free throws to give Whitworth a 71-68 lead with 1:31 left.

Lester finished with a team-high 11 rebounds. Miguel Lopez scored 13 points, and Garrett Paxton and Liam Fitzgerald added 12 and 10, respectively, for the Pirates.

Marmara scored a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs.