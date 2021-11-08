The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Washington

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash near Deer Park

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 8, 2021

By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

From staff reports

One person was killed in a vehicle crash Monday night in the area of U.S. Highway 395 and North Spotted Road in Clayton, Washington, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash, reported at 6:50 p.m., involved multiple vehicles including a tractor-trailer. An occupant of one of the vehicles was declared dead at the hospital, state troopers said.

Northbound lanes in the area along U.S. Highway 395 were still closed as of 8:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as details become available.

