1 dead in multi-vehicle crash near Deer Park
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 8, 2021
From staff reports
One person was killed in a vehicle crash Monday night in the area of U.S. Highway 395 and North Spotted Road in Clayton, Washington, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash, reported at 6:50 p.m., involved multiple vehicles including a tractor-trailer. An occupant of one of the vehicles was declared dead at the hospital, state troopers said.
Northbound lanes in the area along U.S. Highway 395 were still closed as of 8:15 p.m.
This story will be updated as details become available.
