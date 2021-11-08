1 hospitalized after I-90 crash in Spokane Valley involving tractor-trailer
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 8, 2021
Staff report
One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a crash in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 just west of North Pines Road in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.
The crash, reported at around 3 p.m. Monday, involved a four-door car and a tractor-trailer. Photos from the scene shows heavy damage to the rear of the car.
Fire officials said one patient was extricated from the vehicle and transported by AMR. Details of what caused the crash were not immediately available.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.