1 hospitalized after I-90 crash in Spokane Valley involving tractor-trailer

One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a crash in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 just west of North Pines Road in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The crash, reported at around 3 p.m. Monday, involved a four-door car and a tractor-trailer. Photos from the scene shows heavy damage to the rear of the car.

Fire officials said one patient was extricated from the vehicle and transported by AMR. Details of what caused the crash were not immediately available.