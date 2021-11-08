Girls soccer state: Gonzaga Prep leads 10 region teams into brackets in five classifications

The girls state soccer tournament starts this week in venues all over the state, and Eastern Washington is well-represented with 10 teams competing in the five classifications.

First-round games take place over the next few days, the quarterfinals are Friday and Saturday, semifinals are Nov. 19, and championship games will be played Nov. 20.

4A

Greater Spokane League champion Gonzaga Prep lost to Richland 2-0 on the road in the championship game of the District 8 playoffs to qualify for state.

Despite the Bullpups’ rating of No. 2 in the WIAA RPI, they were awarded the No. 5 seed in the 4A bracket, with Richland the No. 2 seed.

G-Prep (14-2) hosts 12th-seeded Glacier Peak (14-4) in a first-round game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Pups are led by Erin Ewers (13 goals), Sammy Symmes (seven) and Grace Kalua (six).

3A

Mt. Spokane (11-4) topped University (6-11-1) 4-0 in the District 8 3A title game, while Cheney (10-8) edged Mead 2-0 in the third place game to punch their tickets to state.

The Wildcats earned the sixth seed and will face No. 11 seed Lake Washington (11-4-1) in a first-round game on Friday at Interbay Athletic Complex in Seattle.

U-Hi is the No. 20 seed and travels to 13th-seeded Seattle Prep (12-5-4) on Tuesday in a play-in game, while No. 18 Cheney plays at No. 15 Peninsula (12-6) on Wednesday.

2A

West Valley (16-2) beat Clarkston 3-2 in the District 8 2A title match to earn the district’s lone bid to state.

The sixth-seeded Eagles, led by Division I recruits Delani Walker (Eastern Washington) and Abbie Sicilia (Gonzaga), host No. 11 Ellensburg (16-2) at University HS on Wednesday.

1A

Three Northeast A League teams got bids: League champion Deer Park earned the automatic berth, while Freeman and Lakeside survived crossover weekend to make it to state.

Third-seeded Deer Park (15-1) hosts No. 14 Royal on Tuesday, 10th-seeded Lakeside (11-5) travels to No. 7 Montesano (14-1) and No. 13 Freeman (13-7) plays No. 4 Seattle Academy (10-2-4) at Sammamish HS on Wednesday.

2B/1B

Two Northeast 2B teams qualified for the 12-team small school bracket.

No. 10 seed St. George’s (9-6) plays at seventh-seeded Tonasket (13-2-1), while 11th-seeded Reardan (9-7-1) faces No. 6 Onalaska (11-5) at Centralia Stadium, both on Wednesday.