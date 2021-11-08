Pediatric vaccine clinics begin to open up in Spokane County, North Idaho

More vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 years old are opening in the coming weeks in Spokane County.

The Spokane Regional Health District added several clinics at high schools and elementary schools throughout the county this month, including Northwood Middle School, Cheney High School and Shadle Park High School.

All of these clinics will have COVID vaccines for children as well as teens, in addition to flu shots.

It is safe for children and teens to receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time.

To register for these appointments, families can go to the district’s event page on their website and find an appointment.

Consistent Care Services in Spokane also has appointments available through the state’s vaccine locator tool.

So far, more than 215,000 doses of pediatric vaccine have arrived in Washington with more expected this week. The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is a lower dosage than the Pfizer vaccine approved for teens and adults ages 12 and older. The pediatric vaccine requires three weeks between doses, however, just like the adult Pfizer vaccine.

To find a pediatric COVID vaccine in Washington use the state’s vaccine locator or call (833) VAX-HELP.

In North Idaho, pediatric COVID vaccines are available at the following locations, according to the Panhandle Health District:

Panhandle Health District.

Walgreens (in Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls).

Lakeside Pediatrics.

Coeur d’Alene Pediatrics.

Heritage Health (Rathdrum).

Kaniksu Health.

Sandpoint Family Health Center.

White Cross Pharmacy (Sandpoint).

Rite Aid (Coeur d’Alene).

If families have questions about the pediatric vaccine, they are encouraged to contact their pediatrician or family doctor with questions. State health officials have asked families to be patient as doses arrive and appointments and clinics may take some time to get up arranged this month.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District reported 166 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, in addition to 397 cases reported over the weekend. The district also confirmed additional deaths.

There have been 1,023 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 103 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .

The Panhandle Health District reported 158 new COVID-19 cases, and there are 1,392 backlogged cases.

The district also confirmed additional deaths, and now 640 Panhandle residents have died due to COVID-19.

There are 99 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.