South Hill CVS reopens with reduced hours following staffing issue
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 8, 2021
After staffing issues forced a brief closure, the CVS pharmacy located in the Target on South Regal Street has reopened with reduced hours.
The pharmacy closed briefly earlier this month inside Target, 4915 S. Regal St., said Simon Nelson, a guest advocate at Target.
However, the pharmacy indicated it was open for four hours on Monday and is expected to be open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. the rest of this week.
“That has been in flux for a little while. They have been short-staffed,” Nelson said. “They are still having problems answering their phones because they are short-staffed.”
A phone call requesting information from the pharmacy was not immediately returned.
