Spokane County United Way names John Dickson as new president, CEO

Spokane County United Way has selected John Dickson – most recently the chief operations officer for Spokane County – as its new president and chief executive officer, the organization has announced.

Dickson will succeed Tim Henkel, who is retiring this month after more than 14 years as president and CEO of the local United Way.

Paul Read, Spokane Journal of Business publisher and former Spokane County United Way board chairman, led the 10-member search committee for Henkel’s successor.

Dickson stood out among a group of 40 applicants because of his unique background that combines servant leadership with engineering and organizational management skills, Read said Monday.

“He came across as someone who really cared about people,” Read.

“We are thrilled to have John on board,” he said. “We think he can lead the United Way team and volunteers on this next chapter.”

During his eight years with the county, Dickson was responsible for working with more than 50 departments to improve operational performance and leading development and implementation of the county’s strategic objectives and core values, according to a company release.

In 2015, Dickson helped the county obtain a MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge grant to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in jails. This year, he created the county’s process to request and distribute Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the people of this community. Collaboration and engagement with many partners is a hallmark of United Way,” Dickson said in a statement. “I saw that from my role at the county and I am excited to step into this role and further the mission of United Way.”

United Way of Spokane County conducted an extensive search process and reviewed dozens of resumes from local and national candidates. The search committee was comprised of current and former Spokane County United Way board members as well as community representatives, according to the organization.

“The search committee did an excellent job reviewing and vetting many great candidates,” Dr. Frank Velazquez, United Way Board chairman and Spokane County health officer, said in a statement. “The board is impressed with the depth of expertise that John will bring to his role with United Way. John is a strong servant leader who has successfully led many organizations through periods of change.”

Dickson will be begin his new role Nov. 22.Amy Edelen can be reached at (509) 459-5581 or at amye@spokesman.com.