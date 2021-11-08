University High School student accused of threatening to kill another student

A Spokane Valley high school student has been accused of threatening the life of a 16-year-old student multiple times through intimidating social media posts and direct threats of gun violence.

The threats, according to court documents, caused University High School on Friday to cancel classes.

Adam L. McCarty, 18, faces one count of felony harassment after investigators allege he threatened the other student by telling him on Oct. 29, “I’ve got a bullet with your name on it,” during a conversation between the two in the hallways of the high school, according to the affidavit.

The student reported concerns to Spokane County deputies, and high school administrators on Friday decided to cancel classes for the day.

McCarty was arrested Friday afternoon. His bond was set at $50,000 on Monday afternoon in Spokane County Superior Court.

The teen McCarty is accused of threatening told Spokane County deputies McCarty posted pictures of himself holding weapons on Instagram. McCarty then used Instagram to threaten the teen’s life again, according to the affidavit.

A teacher at University High School told a Spokane County deputy she heard McCarty at school “yell out” he was going to kill the 16-year-old student, according to the affidavit.

The teacher also said she saw McCarty attempt to assault another student off school grounds, an incident she reported to police Friday in an interview.