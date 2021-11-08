Whitworth volleyball to face Hope College in first round of Division III tournament

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Fresh off the first undefeated Northwest Conference season in program history, Whitworth will face Hope College in the regional round of the Division III volleyball tournament Thursday at 1 p.m. in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The Pirates (21-2) are the NWC’s lone representative and will make their 10th appearance in the tournament, last qualifying in 2019 and losing in the first round.

The No. 5 Flying Dutch (24-3), earned an at-large bid after winning the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletics Associated regular-season championship.

Hope lost in the MIAA tournament championship.

Hope has made the tournament 12 of the past 13 years – not including the 2020 season when it was canceled – and won the championship in 2014.

Whitworth is 4-9 all-time in tournament matches.