Whitworth volleyball to face Hope College in first round of Division III tournament
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 8, 2021
Fresh off the first undefeated Northwest Conference season in program history, Whitworth will face Hope College in the regional round of the Division III volleyball tournament Thursday at 1 p.m. in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The Pirates (21-2) are the NWC’s lone representative and will make their 10th appearance in the tournament, last qualifying in 2019 and losing in the first round.
The No. 5 Flying Dutch (24-3), earned an at-large bid after winning the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletics Associated regular-season championship.
Hope lost in the MIAA tournament championship.
Hope has made the tournament 12 of the past 13 years – not including the 2020 season when it was canceled – and won the championship in 2014.
Whitworth is 4-9 all-time in tournament matches.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.