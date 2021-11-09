Court records: Woman denied restraining order before murder

Associated Press

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A Vancouver, Washington, woman who was stabbed to death Sunday was denied a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband before he was charged with her murder, according to court records.

Monica Murrah received a temporary restraining order against Michael Murrah in 2020, the Oregonian reported. She told the court at the time that he had threatened, hit and choked her multiple times, court documents say.

Records say the restraining order was temporarily reissued in July, but a permanent one was denied in August with a judge citing insufficient grounds.

Vancouver police responded to an assault report Sunday morning and found Michael Murrah holding a knife outside a home and Monica Murrah with multiple stab wounds inside, officials said. Monica Murrah died at a hospital of her injuries.

Michael Murrah was taken into custody and told an officer that he had killed the victim “to fulfill a prophecy,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Later, he told investigators the couple had been going through a divorce, documents said.

Vancouver police had responded to the residence “for multiple domestic violence incidents,” documents show.

Michael Murrah’s bail was set at $2 million Monday, the Columbian reported. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.