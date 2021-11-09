The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 41° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  NHL

Golden Knights beat Kraken 4-2 behind quick third period goals

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 9, 2021

Seattle Kraken left wing Marcus Johansson (90) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas.  (Associated Press)
Seattle Kraken left wing Marcus Johansson (90) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas.  (Associated Press)
W.G. Ramirez Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith scored 46 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Tuesday night.

It was the second meeting of the NHL’s two newest franchises. Vegas beat Seattle on opening night, 4-3.

After a 1-4 start to the season, Vegas is on a 6-2-0 surge.

Theodore one-timed a pass from Jonathan Marchessault past Kraken goalie Chris Driedger just 30 seconds into the third to break a 2-all tie. Smith scored less than a minute later when he deflected a one-touch pass from Marchessault on a power play.

It was Marchessault’s third multi-point performance in six games.

Alex Pietrangelo and Evgeni Dadanov also scored for the Golden Knights (7-6-0). Robin Lehner, who has won three straight and five of his last six starts, made 25 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde scored for Seattle (4-8-1). Driedger, making his first start and second appearance of the season, stopped 19 shots.

In a matchup of teams with the two worst power plays in the league, both scored with the man-advantage. Seattle went 1 for 4, and Vegas finished 1 for 2.

Eberle put Seattle on top early when he corralled a rebound off Lehner and backhanded the puck into an empty net for his seventh goal in seven games.

Pietrangelo tied the game after skating to the high slot and wristing a shot over Driedger’s glove with 26 seconds left in the first.

Near the end of a relatively sluggish second period, Seattle briefly took a 2-1 lead when Gourde took a pass from Brandon Tanev and flipped the puck past Lehner. Dadanov tied it 15 seconds later when he chipped a loose puck near the crease past Driedger.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.