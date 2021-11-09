More vaccine clinics open up in Spokane, boosters available for some

More pediatric vaccine clinics are opening up in Spokane County.

Providence Health announced two clinics, one that’s already full and one that still has spots scheduled for Thursday in Spokane Valley.

Some doctor’s offices and pediatric clinics in the county will be offering vaccines, and supplies were still arriving in the state early this week.

To find vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11, visit the state’s vaccine locator, call (833) VAX-HELP or visit the Spokane Regional Health District’s event page to see scheduled clinics.

The health district has pediatric vaccine clinics arranged in Spokane Public Schools, Mead, East Valley, West Valley and Cheney school districts.

MultiCare will be offering the pediatric COVID vaccine in its primary care clinics as well.

SRHD is also engaging with other school districts in the county, offering to coordinate vaccine clinics in their communities.

As of Monday, 79.6% of Washington residents 12 and older have started the vaccination process, and 73.5% of this age group is fully vaccinated.

Getting kids vaccinated will help boost total vaccination rates.

Currently, 65.7% of the total population in Washington has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds of thousands of children are eligible to be vaccinated, which will add to these figures.

In Spokane County, about 56% of the total population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, more adults may soon be due for new shots.

The effort to get booster doses out to long-term care facilities and adult family homes is well underway. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone 65 and older get a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine six months after the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People of any age who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster two months after their first dose.

People with underlying health conditions and certain frontline workers are also eligible for booster doses of the mRNA vaccines.

Booster doses are available at most local pharmacies and health care providers, and you can mix and match vaccines for your booster dose.

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize their COVID-19 booster shot to all people 18 and older.

The need for booster doses, especially in vulnerable populations, is supported by data showing that vaccine immunity against mild or moderate infection from COVID-19 wanes.

The vaccines are still effective at keeping a person from being severely ill or hospitalized with the virus, but especially in medically vulnerable people, even breakthrough infections can lead to hospitalization or, in rare cases, death.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 222 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

Last week, the district reported 21 new deaths.

There have been 1,026 total deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 108 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane County.

The Panhandle Health District reported 205 new cases on Tuesday, and the district still has about 1,300 backlogged cases.

The district also confirmed seven additional deaths. There have been 647 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 94 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.