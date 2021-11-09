No-Li Brewhouse hosts community case fundraiser to benefit Spokane Quaranteam, Toys for Tots

No-Li Brewhouse has partnered with Rick Clark of Spokane Quaranteam and the women and men of the U.S. Marine Corps with Toys for Tots to pay it forward and provide Christmas toys and holiday meals.

No-Li Brewhouse is donating sales from Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade hard seltzer cases to fund the community program. The Huckleberry Lemonade cases will be sold for $25 each.

The community case event is 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at No-Li Brewhouse, 1003 E. Trent Ave. For more information: (509) 242-2739 and nolibrewhouse.com.

The goal is to raise $20,000 to immediately distribute the funds to Toys for Tots and Quaranteam for the holiday gifts and meals, No-Li Brewhouse co-owner Cindy Bryant said. “There is so much need in our community,” Bryant said.

“We are happy for the opportunity to be present in the community to support these organizations in this especially trying time,” No-Li Brewhouse manager Melissa Briggs said.