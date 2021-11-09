Pharmaceutical company Selkirk Pharma acquiring land for campus expansion on the West Plains

The Spokane-based pharmaceutical company Selkirk Pharma has announced it’s entering a purchase and sale agreement to acquire more than 10 acres of land adjacent to its 145,000-square-foot facility currently under construction at 9111 W. Granite Ave.

The land acquisition will expand Selkirk Pharma’s campus to a total of 27 acres and add “critically-needed capacity” for manufacturing commercial and clinical trial drugs, the company said in a news release.

The campus will include three separate buildings with “industry leading technology” designed for contract manufacturing of injectable pharmaceuticals, including vaccines and biological therapeutics, according to the company.

“Spokane is a special place to live, work, and invest,” Selkirk Pharma CEO Patrick Haffey said in a statement. “We are grateful to be here and plan to make a series of long-term investments in this community over the coming years.”

Haffey did not respond to a request for comment on additional details of the expansion.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show that Granite Investments LLC, whose principal is Richard Vandervert, owns the more than 10-acre site adjacent to Selkirk Pharma’s campus.

Selkirk Pharma was founded in 2018 by a team of physicians and pharmaceutical leaders. The company has an office at 821 W. First Ave. in downtown Spokane.

Selkirk Pharma and its partners have invested more than $90 million in the West Plains manufacturing campus and will announce additional investments at a later date, according to the news release.

The company has 35 employees and is recruiting workers to support operation of its first plant, which is slated for completion in March.

Some of those positions include business systems professionals, project engineers, scientists as well as quality assurance, technical documentation and validation specialists, according to the company’s website.

Selkirk Pharma’s campus, when complete, is expected to employ more than 750 scientists, engineers and operations personnel, according to the company.