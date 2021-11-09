Prep roundup: University bounced from state girls soccer; West Valley volleyball advances to district semis

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Girls Soccer

Seattle Prep 6, University 0: Emory Bozzuti scored three goals in an eight-minute span late in the second half and the Panthers (13-5-4) eliminated the Titans (6-12-1) in a State 3A play-in game at Memorial Stadium in Seattle.

Deer Park 20, Royal 0: Livvy Moore and Ella Carnahan scored six goals apiece and the Stags (16-1) beat the visiting Knights (11-7) in a State 1A first-round game.

Deer Park advances to a quarterfinal on Friday or Saturday.

Volleyball

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Rilee Smith had seven kills and the Eagles (10-8) swept the visiting Pirates (2-13) in a District 8 2A first-round match.

West Valley faces second-seeded Shadle Park (10-5) in a semifinal on Saturday.

Kendall Focht added three aces for West Valley. Lainy Gibson led Rogers with two kills, two aces, 19 digs and two blocks.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: Maggie Ogden had 13 kills and the Bantams (7-11) swept the Knights (5-13) 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 in a District 8 2A first-round match.

Clarkston faces top-seeded Pullman (12-5) in a semifinal on Saturday.

Avah Griner added four aces and three blocks for Clarkston. Izzi Downing led East Valley with 10 kills.