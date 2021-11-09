The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 40° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: University bounced from state girls soccer; West Valley volleyball advances to district semis

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 9, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Girls Soccer

Seattle Prep 6, University 0: Emory Bozzuti scored three goals in an eight-minute span late in the second half and the Panthers (13-5-4) eliminated the Titans (6-12-1) in a State 3A play-in game at Memorial Stadium in Seattle.

Deer Park 20, Royal 0: Livvy Moore and Ella Carnahan scored six goals apiece and the Stags (16-1) beat the visiting Knights (11-7) in a State 1A first-round game.

Deer Park advances to a quarterfinal on Friday or Saturday.

Volleyball

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Rilee Smith had seven kills and the Eagles (10-8) swept the visiting Pirates (2-13) in a District 8 2A first-round match.

West Valley faces second-seeded Shadle Park (10-5) in a semifinal on Saturday.

Kendall Focht added three aces for West Valley. Lainy Gibson led Rogers with two kills, two aces, 19 digs and two blocks.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: Maggie Ogden had 13 kills and the Bantams (7-11) swept the Knights (5-13) 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 in a District 8 2A first-round match.

Clarkston faces top-seeded Pullman (12-5) in a semifinal on Saturday.

Avah Griner added four aces and three blocks for Clarkston. Izzi Downing led East Valley with 10 kills.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports