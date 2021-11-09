Teen driver sustains ‘minor injuries’ after hitting I-90 barrier, semi-truck

A 17-year-old driver sustained minor injuries on Monday after hitting a barrier along Interstate 90, which led to their vehicle being hit by a semitruck.

Just before 3 p.m., the teen was traveling west on I-90 near the Pines Road exit when they lost control of their car for an unknown reason, Trooper Jeff Sevigney said.

The driver drifted on the right shoulder and hit the barrier, shooting the car into traffic, where it was hit by a semitruck, Sevigney said.

The impact launched the car back into the barrier, he said. After hitting the barrier a second time, the car was sucked under the trailer of the semitruck.

Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to the crash and extricated the driver from the car, according to the fire department. The teenage driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver was cited for driving off the roadway, Sevigney said.

While distracted or impaired driving aren’t believed to be factors in the crash, Sevigney said the incident is “a good reminder” to “stay in your lane, don’t drive distracted, don’t drive impaired.”

The Spokane Valley Fire Department also reminded drivers to slow down when passing parked emergency vehicles and not to shoot video or photos of the scene while driving.