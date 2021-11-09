Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

True courage

“The Left want to define traditional masculinity as toxic. They want to define the traditional masculine virtues — things like courage and independence and assertiveness — as a danger to society,” says Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri.

Really? In my world, humanity, courage, independence and assertiveness are gender-neutral traits, as are empathy, nurturing and respectfulness. True courage is to speak up against wrongs perpetrated upon others. Courage is being there for our children and taking responsibility for their health and well-being. Courage is about speaking out when a wrong is done, protecting the truth and not perpetrating lies.

Courage is not using physical strength or a position of power as a means to control. Courage is truly hearing another’s opinions without feeling diminished by it.

Courage is looking beyond one’s own best interest and doing what is best for the family, the community, the nation. Independence is not doing whatever the heck you want because it’s all about you. Independence means taking responsibility, solving problems and looking to how our actions affect the future of this planet and our democracy. Courage is making room at the table for everyone, allowing voices to be heard and votes to be cast.

Cries of diminished masculinity are disingenuous. Look behind the curtain of words and see the real agenda. I see nothing but power, greed and selfishness behind claims like Sen. Hawley’s. Courage is sadly lacking.

Katherine Schutte

Newport

 

