Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga opens season against Dixie State with championship aspirations

Gonzaga opens the 2021 season as the top-ranked team in both the Associated Press and coaches polls, with only UCLA receiving any other first place votes. It’s been a long offseason for GU, after losing to Baylor in the National Championship on April 5 for the second time in the past five years.
Follow along as GU begins its quest to claim its first NCAA title tonight, hosting Dixie-State to open the season at 6 p.m. on KHQ, and ROOT Sports outside of the Spokane area.
Finding a rhythm
Gonzaga cruised in its first two exhibition wins – to nobody’s surprise – beating Eastern Oregon 115-62 and Lewis-Clark State 112-62. While the games were filled with highlight breakaways and blocked shots, the biggest question mark is on GU’s outside shooting.
The Bulldogs went 16 of 48 from 3-point range in those games and struggled for stretches, though Chet Holmgren made 3 of 4 attempts and Julian Strawther made 5 of 10.
The Bulldogs played the Trailblazers for the first time last year on Dec. 29, 2020, and winning 112-67. Corey Kispert led the team with 25 points, followed by Joel Ajayi’s 21 – both are now members of the NBA’s Washington Wizards.
Game preview
