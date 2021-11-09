Wienerschnitzel opening restaurant in north Spokane

Wienerschnitzel, a fast-casual hot dog chain headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is expanding to the region with its first location in north Spokane.

Franchisee Brian Harshbarger is opening the Wienerschnitzel in a 1,250-square-foot space formerly occupied by Papa John’s Pizza at 10220 N. Newport Highway.

Ryan Oberg, a commercial leasing and sales broker with Spokane-based Goodale & Barbieri Co., leased the space last month to Harshbarger, who was represented by Justin Rundle, a broker with Cantu Commercial Properties of Spokane.

Renovations are underway for the restaurant, which is slated to open in six months, depending on construction and permit approval, Rundle said.

Harshbarger has future plans to open several Wienerschnitzel restaurants in the Spokane area, Rundle said.

“Wienerschnitzel is a pretty big hit in California and the Southwest,” Rundle said. “I think Spokane is going to really enjoy having them here.”

Wienerschnitzel, which describes itself as the “world’s largest hot dog chain,” was founded in 1961 by John Galardi, who opened the restaurant’s first location at 900 W. Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington, California.

That location is still in operation and was designated a historic-cultural landmark in 2013 by the city of Los Angeles.

Wienerschnitzel’s menu includes hot dogs, chili cheeseburgers, corn dogs, sandwiches, ice cream and shakes.

Wienerschnitzel has more than 325 restaurants in 11 states with two locations in Western Washington. The franchise is ramping up development efforts to expand its footprint in the Southwest and other new markets, according to its website.