EWU home basketball games will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or negative test

Eastern Washington will require fans to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within the last 72 hours to get into men’s and women’s basketball games at Reese Court starting Monday.

Attendees aged 12 and older must show either a CDC-issued vaccination card (or photo of the card) or state immunization registry document.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours is also acceptable. There will be no on-site testing options available.

The vaccination checks will take place prior to entry to Reese Court, and go into place on Monday for the EWU men’s basketball game against Walla Walla at 6 p.m.