On the heels of two straight losses, Ian Shoemaker resigns as Eastern Washington offensive coordinator
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 10, 2021
Ian Shoemaker has resigned as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington, the school confirmed.
According to an EWU release, his resignation was a personnel issue, and coach Aaron Best wasn’t made available for comment.
Despite Eastern Washington’s offense being ranked second nationally – averaging 570 yards per game – the unit was inconsistent in recent back-to-back home losses, 35-34 to Weber State and 23-20 to Montana State last Saturday.
Best was critical of the EWU offense following the loss to the Bobcats, saying “I don’t know if it’s creativity. I don’t know if it’s a lack of execution,” after his Eagles managed just 83 first-half yards on 36 plays.
Wide receivers coach Pat McCann will assume Shoemaker’s duties on an interim basis.
Shoemaker, the former Central Washington head coach, was in his third season with the Eagles.
