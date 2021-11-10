Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Eastern Washington University Football
Sports >  EWU football

On the heels of two straight losses, Ian Shoemaker resigns as Eastern Washington offensive coordinator

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 10, 2021

Ian Shoemaker, who was named offensive coordinator at Eastern Washington in 2019, stepped down on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.  (TYLER TJOMSLAND)
Ian Shoemaker, who was named offensive coordinator at Eastern Washington in 2019, stepped down on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.  (TYLER TJOMSLAND)

Ian Shoemaker has resigned as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington, the school confirmed.

According to an EWU release, his resignation was a personnel issue, and coach Aaron Best wasn’t made available for comment.

Despite Eastern Washington’s offense being ranked second nationally – averaging 570 yards per game – the unit was inconsistent in recent back-to-back home losses, 35-34 to Weber State and 23-20 to Montana State last Saturday.

Best was critical of the EWU offense following the loss to the Bobcats, saying “I don’t know if it’s creativity. I don’t know if it’s a lack of execution,” after his Eagles managed just 83 first-half yards on 36 plays.

Wide receivers coach Pat McCann will assume Shoemaker’s duties on an interim basis.

Shoemaker, the former Central Washington head coach, was in his third season with the Eagles.

Will be updated.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in EWU football