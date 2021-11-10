South Landing EcoDistrict wins ‘Sustainable Development of the Year’ award

Spokane’s South Landing EcoDistrict took home a top award at a recent ceremony showcasing commercial real estate projects in the state.

The South Landing EcoDistrict was named Sustainable Development of the Year by NAIOP Washington State at its annual Night of the Stars ceremony last week.

The NAIOP (National Association for Industrial and Office Parks) is a commercial real estate association whose membership includes more than 19,000 developers, property owners and investors nationwide.

Avista Development and McKinstry developed the South Landing EcoDistrict in collaboration with former California-based construction company Katerra, Eastern Washington University, Michael Green Architecture, Edo and Emerald Initiative.

“South Landing is a transformative new development spurring the construction industry to innovate the waste and climate harm out of the built environment,” Allie Teplicky, principal at Emerald Initiative, said in a statement. “We’re honored that NAIOPWA recognized South Landing as standing alone in the sustainable development category this year.”

The South Landing EcoDistrict is anchored by the five-story, 159,000-square-foot Catalyst Building, which is one of the largest zero-energy buildings in the nation.

The Catalyst Building, completed last year, was built using 4,000 cubic meters of cross-laminated timber.

The building has a rooftop solar photovoltaic array that generates more than 300,000 kilowatts of power per year.

The EcoDistrict also includes the Scott Morris Center for Energy Innovation, a 40,000-square-foot building that has a central energy plant delivering power to buildings within the South Landing development.